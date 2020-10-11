DiDomenico, Richard

Richard Paul DiDomenico, son of Richard Paul and Elaine Dolores Bongiovanni DiDomenico, born 1963; died in September of 2020. Richard died of a heart attack at home at the age of 57. He served in the Airforce for more than 12 years and worked at the Pentagon, in Germany, and Loring Airforce Base during that time. He leaves behind his wife Gloria, his brother Jeffrey, his sister Marni, and his daughter Erica. The funeral was private, and a service will be held at sometime in the future.



