Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church,
864 Pt. Judith Rd.
Narragansett, RI
View Map
Richard E. Curran Obituary
CURRAN, RICHARD E.
87, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his sons John & Edward. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Della Porta) Curran for 52 years. He is survived by his children, John M., Richard P., Mel and Edward P. Curran; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dad was pre-deceased by his wife, Joan, his sons, David C. (2016) and Robert T. (2012). Visitation will be held on Thursday, December, 12, 2019, 9-10 am in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Ave., Providence, RI 02908. For complete obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
