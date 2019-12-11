|
|
CURRAN, RICHARD E.
87, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by his sons John & Edward. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Della Porta) Curran for 52 years. He is survived by his children, John M., Richard P., Mel and Edward P. Curran; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dad was pre-deceased by his wife, Joan, his sons, David C. (2016) and Robert T. (2012). Visitation will be held on Thursday, December, 12, 2019, 9-10 am in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Ave., Providence, RI 02908. For complete obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019