LAND, RICHARD E., MD
89, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Francine (Finck) Land for 63 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of the late Maurice and Jeannette (Warshaw) Land, he was a longtime resident of Cranston. He was the Director of Radiology for 30 years at St. Joseph & Fatima Hospitals in Providence, retiring in 2003, and was previously a radiologist at Mass General Hospital. Richard was a Captain and Director of Radiology in the US Army, serving in Ft. Leavenworth, KS. He graduated from James Madison High School, Class of '47, attended NYU, and graduated from Northwestern University with a BS and MD. Richard was an accomplished classical pianist and was a performing member of the Chopin Club and Henschel Club. He loved dogs, telling jokes, and spending time with his family. Devoted father of Susan Land (Mark Goodman), Robert Land and William Land, MD (Margaret Seif). Predeceased by brother Alfred Land. Loving grandfather of Jeremy Land Goodman, Sasha Land and Zoe Land. Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit: ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019