PATEFIELD SR., RICHARD E. "DICK"
91, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Husband of the late Barbara Ann (Jones) Patefield, father of Richard E. Patefield Jr. and Kathy A. Paul and companion of Nancy Silva.
Visitation Friday, November 13, from 8:30 – 10:00 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com