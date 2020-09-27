Rousseau, Richard E. "Ric"
Richard E. Rousseau "Ric", died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Claudette on September 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Ernest; his mother, Rita (Vincelette) Davignon; his brother, Roger; his step-father, Morris Davignon and step-brother, Paul (Maryanne). Ric is survived by his loving wife, Claudette (Letourneau); sister-in-law, Linda (Roger); niece, Stacy Dujardin (Jean-Paul); nephew, Keith (Michelle); great nieces and nephews and a step-brother, Robert Davignon (Elizabeth). He also leaves behind Christopher, Kyle and Kayla Nastari and Daniel Conklin whom he loved like family.
We can't leave out his four legged family - Boston, Hunter, Itsee, Skye, Barney and Lucky who were a big part of his life. Ric was a Police Officer with the Pawtucket Police Dept. from 1977 until 1998 and retired as a Lieutenant. He then worked for the Pawtucket Housing Authority from 2004 until 2014. Ric also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1977 until 1995. Ric and Claudette enjoyed their country life in Rehoboth Massachusetts for 30 years with their many animals and ensuing hilarious stories. They moved to Florida in 2014 where they both enjoyed the new chapter of their lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Rhode Island.
