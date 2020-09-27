1/1
Richard E. "Ric" Rousseau
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rousseau, Richard E. "Ric"
Richard E. Rousseau "Ric", died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Claudette on September 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Ernest; his mother, Rita (Vincelette) Davignon; his brother, Roger; his step-father, Morris Davignon and step-brother, Paul (Maryanne). Ric is survived by his loving wife, Claudette (Letourneau); sister-in-law, Linda (Roger); niece, Stacy Dujardin (Jean-Paul); nephew, Keith (Michelle); great nieces and nephews and a step-brother, Robert Davignon (Elizabeth). He also leaves behind Christopher, Kyle and Kayla Nastari and Daniel Conklin whom he loved like family.
We can't leave out his four legged family - Boston, Hunter, Itsee, Skye, Barney and Lucky who were a big part of his life. Ric was a Police Officer with the Pawtucket Police Dept. from 1977 until 1998 and retired as a Lieutenant. He then worked for the Pawtucket Housing Authority from 2004 until 2014. Ric also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1977 until 1995. Ric and Claudette enjoyed their country life in Rehoboth Massachusetts for 30 years with their many animals and ensuing hilarious stories. They moved to Florida in 2014 where they both enjoyed the new chapter of their lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Rhode Island. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made in Ric's memory to Bailey's Buddies Charitable Pet Foundation which was dear to his heart, PO Box 10565, Bradenton, FL 34282 or (BaileysBuddies.com). Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton 43rd St. Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved