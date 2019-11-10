Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Houle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Earl Houle


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Earl Houle Obituary
Houle, Richard Earl
age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Advent Hospital Hospice Care in Orlando, FL. He was born January 19, 1942 in Providence, R.I. He was survived by his wife Linda Lee Houle, brother Lionel Houle and wife Cindy Houle, his five children, Richard Houle, Ann Pescarino, Michael Houle, Karen DeSano, Debbie Sciarra. Previous wife Marie Houle, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren. His favorite passion was playing GOLF. Private funeral services to be held in Florida.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -