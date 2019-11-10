|
Houle, Richard Earl
age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Advent Hospital Hospice Care in Orlando, FL. He was born January 19, 1942 in Providence, R.I. He was survived by his wife Linda Lee Houle, brother Lionel Houle and wife Cindy Houle, his five children, Richard Houle, Ann Pescarino, Michael Houle, Karen DeSano, Debbie Sciarra. Previous wife Marie Houle, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren. His favorite passion was playing GOLF. Private funeral services to be held in Florida.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019