Harris, Richard Eugene
84, of North Kingstown, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the loving husband of Eleanor Gail (Hawkins) Harris for sixty years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Elmer S. and Viola M. (Kirby) Harris.
Richard worked as a Chemist for the State of Rhode Island - Water Treatment at Quonset Point until his retirement in 2000. He was a past Master of Harmony Lodge 9 F. & Am.
He is survived by his beloved children: Richard J. Harris and his wife Lucy of Cranston, Robert E. Harris and his wife Susan of Silver Spring, MD, James Harris of North Kingstown, Steven E. Harris and his wife Doreen of East Sandwich, MA, and Laura Ann Sundberg and her husband David of Narragansett, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was a brother of the late Beverly Morris and Marion Munro.
His Funeral Service will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to: Muscular Dystrophy Association
- National Office 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601 or https://www.mda.org/
, are greatly appreciated.www.murphyfuneralhomes.org