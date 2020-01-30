Home

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
St. David's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church
200 Meshanticut Valley Parkway
Cranston, RI
View Map
Richard F. Brown Obituary
BROWN, RICHARD F.
age 93, of Cranston Street, Cranston, a retired Captain on the Cranston Fire Department, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Heritage Hills Nursing Center in Smithfield. He was the husband of the late Catherine Leona (McCarthy) Brown.
Born in Jamaica Plain, Boston, MA, he was a Cranston resident for most of his life. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, he participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014.
Mr. Brown served on the Cranston Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as a Captain in 1987. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local # 1363. An Eagle Scout, he was a volunteer with the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America, and had worked at Camp Yawgoog. He was an avid Boston Bruins hockey fan.
He is survived by three daughters and two sons, Susan M. Bowles of Melbourne, FL, Steven M. Brown of Warwick, Joan M. Black of Cranston, Kevin L. Brown of Coventry, and Leann C. Muzerall of Jackson, NH; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in St. David's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church, 200 Meshanticut Valley Parkway, Cranston. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
