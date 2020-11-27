1/1
Richard F. Donnelly
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNELLY, RICHARD F.
Richard F. Donnelly, 87, formerly of Saunderstown, RI died peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020.
Richard was a graduate of the June 1950 class of Hope High School. He earned his Bachelor degree from Rhode Island College of Education, and his Masters in Reading Education from URI. He was a registered member of the Boy Scouts Narragansett Council for more than 70 years. Richard served as an Asst. Scout Master of Troop 82 Providence, and was the founding Camp Master of Camp Aquapaug,, South Kingstown, RI.
Mr. Donnelly was a beloved school teacher. His longest tenure was with the Portsmouth, RI School Dept.. He also taught in Jamestown, RI, Saudi Arabia, England, Germany, and New Foundland.
Even if not in a classroom he loved to educate people of all ages, especially about Johnnycake making, gardening, native plants, and Rhode Island history.
He was an active member of many other local organizations including Quidnessett Baptist Church, RI Wild Plant Society, RI Johnnycake Society, SRI Soil Conservation Dist., and South County Museum.
Richard was married to the late Claudette M. Donnelly. He leaves a sister Dr. Grace M. Donnelly of Providence, RI, a son Rev. Sean F. Donnelly and his wife Deborah of Snow Camp, NC, a daughter Kelly M. Perry and her husband Frederick of Somerset, MA, four beloved grandchildren, Meghan (Donnelly) Stearns, Mikaela Donnelly, Eric Perry, and Alison Perry. He was the brother of the late Mildred Indorf, and the late John F. Donnelly, Jr.
Memorial gifts can be made in his name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Interment will be private at Swan Point Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. www.monahandrabblesherman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved