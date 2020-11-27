DONNELLY, RICHARD F.
Richard F. Donnelly, 87, formerly of Saunderstown, RI died peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020.
Richard was a graduate of the June 1950 class of Hope High School. He earned his Bachelor degree from Rhode Island College of Education, and his Masters in Reading Education from URI. He was a registered member of the Boy Scouts Narragansett Council for more than 70 years. Richard served as an Asst. Scout Master of Troop 82 Providence, and was the founding Camp Master of Camp Aquapaug,, South Kingstown, RI.
Mr. Donnelly was a beloved school teacher. His longest tenure was with the Portsmouth, RI School Dept.. He also taught in Jamestown, RI, Saudi Arabia, England, Germany, and New Foundland.
Even if not in a classroom he loved to educate people of all ages, especially about Johnnycake making, gardening, native plants, and Rhode Island history.
He was an active member of many other local organizations including Quidnessett Baptist Church, RI Wild Plant Society, RI Johnnycake Society, SRI Soil Conservation Dist., and South County Museum.
Richard was married to the late Claudette M. Donnelly. He leaves a sister Dr. Grace M. Donnelly of Providence, RI, a son Rev. Sean F. Donnelly and his wife Deborah of Snow Camp, NC, a daughter Kelly M. Perry and her husband Frederick of Somerset, MA, four beloved grandchildren, Meghan (Donnelly) Stearns, Mikaela Donnelly, Eric Perry, and Alison Perry. He was the brother of the late Mildred Indorf, and the late John F. Donnelly, Jr.
Memorial gifts can be made in his name to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904.
Interment will be private at Swan Point Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. www.monahandrabblesherman.com