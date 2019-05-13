Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 725-4525
For more information about
Richard Magill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 North Main St
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Magill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Magill


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard F. Magill Obituary
MAGILL, Richard F.
84, May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean B. (Hajjar) Magill. Father of Carl E. Magill and wife, Jennifer Kelly of Rumford, Missy Magill and husband, Jeff Richards of Natick, MA, Gigi Magill and Noel Plourde of Pawtucket and the late Richard F. Magill, Jr. Father-in-law of Donna Magill of Seekonk. Brother of Catherine DeCataldo of No. Smithfield, Linda Church of Pawtucket and the late Alexander, Jr., Robert, William, twin brother Raymond, Edward Magill and Margaret Del Papa. Grandfather of Kyllie, Jennifer, Jordyn, Madison, Stella and Keith.
Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Raymond Church, 1240 No. Main St., Providence. Memorials to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI. For full obituary visit: CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now