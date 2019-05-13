|
MAGILL, Richard F.
84, May 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean B. (Hajjar) Magill. Father of Carl E. Magill and wife, Jennifer Kelly of Rumford, Missy Magill and husband, Jeff Richards of Natick, MA, Gigi Magill and Noel Plourde of Pawtucket and the late Richard F. Magill, Jr. Father-in-law of Donna Magill of Seekonk. Brother of Catherine DeCataldo of No. Smithfield, Linda Church of Pawtucket and the late Alexander, Jr., Robert, William, twin brother Raymond, Edward Magill and Margaret Del Papa. Grandfather of Kyllie, Jennifer, Jordyn, Madison, Stella and Keith.
Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 16th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Raymond Church, 1240 No. Main St., Providence. Memorials to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI. For full obituary visit: CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2019