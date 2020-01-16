Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Richard Faria Obituary
Faria, Richard
Richard Joseph Faria, born May 19, 1959 in Providence, Rhode Island only child of Janet Faria and the late Frank Faria went to Heaven on January 9.
He leaves behind wife Shelley Faria (nee Cox), Madison Faria (daughter), Austin Faria (son) and mother Janet Faria (nee McGrath).
Richard attended Johnson and Wales University in R.I. for Culinary, where his love for cooking grew. After working several years in the restaurant field Richard opened his own restaurant & catering company in Punta Gorda, Florida called Wood Street Grill. Richard & Shelley have lived in Florida since their honeymoon of 28 years.
Richard was well known in the Charlotte County community and will be missed dearly by all.
5-19-59 – 1-9-20 Always in our hearts.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
