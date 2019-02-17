Home

Richard Fielder
More Obituaries for Richard Fielder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Fielder


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Fielder Obituary
FIELDER, RICHARD
of E. Amherst, NY formerly of Warwick, Rhode Island February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Marshall) Fielder; dear father of Terri and Becky Fielder; step-father of David (Tina) Jordon and Tim (Tabatha) Jordon; grandfather of Robert, Cassandra, Kaydee, Zachary, Brittany "half-pint", Jared and Shawna; brother of William (Marilyn) Fielder, Steven (Mary) Fielder, Colleen "Suzi" Davenport and the late Karin Robinson and Deborah Hogan. No prior visitation. A graveside service will be held in Rhode Island at a later date. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
