Richard Fossa

A HEARTFELT CARD OF THANKS RICHARD D. FOSSA On behalf of the entire family of the late Dick Fossa, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to all our relatives, friends and all the State and local elected officials who attended Dick's funeral and mass at St. Augustine's Church. We especially want to thank Father Robert Forcier for the beautiful mass and Father Joseph Pescatello for his inspiring and comforting homily, along with Father Edward Cardente, Father Dennis Kieton and Father Giacomo Capoverdi for concelebrating the mass. We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to our dear friend, Mayor Charles Lombardi for providing his assistance and for the police escort and honor guard. Our sincere thanks goes out to all of the Police Chiefs and Police Officers who participated in the cruiser and motorcycle escort from the North Providence, Johnston, Cranston, Pawtucket, Providence, North Kingstown, Narragansett, East Providence, Woonsocket and Bristol Police Departments, as well as the RI Sheriffs. In addition, we would like to thank the North Providence Fire Chief and Firefighters from the department who were in attendance. To all of Dick's former colleagues and former students from North Providence High School, Narragansett High School, and those colleagues from North Kingstown High School, thank you for the tributes and kind words in Dick's memory. Our family will cherish them and keep them close to our hearts forever. To Dick's second family, the officers and members of The Dune's Club, especially the children he loved so much, our family will never forget the luncheon and beautiful memorial in Dick's honor and the kind and comforting tribute by Judge Flanders and Dick's favorite boss, Steve Sterling. It will be a memory that our family will cherish forever. To all our family and dear friends, thank you for the generosity and outpouring of love, support, food, baskets, flowers, hundreds of Spirituals, Sympathy cards and letters. It was overwhelming to know Dick was loved and respected by so many. To Dan Pontarelli and his staff, thank you for the personal and comforting service provided to our family in our time of need. SINCERELY, THE FAMILY OF THE LATE RICHARD DAVID FOSSA





