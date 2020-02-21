|
|
BROWN SR., RICHARD G.
79, of Hope, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was the husband of the late Phyllis M. (Iannelli) Brown; father of Richard Brown Jr. (Sandra), Robyn Agrela (Frank), Brian Brown (Lori), and Kristen Verducci (Henry).
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2020