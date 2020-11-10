Nassaney, Richard G.
82, passed on November 9, 2020. He was the husband of Marie L. (De Young) Nassaney. They have been married for 56 years. He was the proprietor of RGN Sales for many years. He was an air force veteran and also served in the Air National Guard. He is also survived by two daughters, Pamela Smith and Paula Hartmann, a son, Richard Nassaney, two sisters, Rosemarie Ferri and Patricia A. Keefe, 6 grandchildren, and a great-grandson. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 3pm until 5pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Private burial in RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org/
or to the Alzheimer's Association www.alzfnd.org/
