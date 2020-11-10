1/1
Richard G. Nassaney
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nassaney, Richard G.
82, passed on November 9, 2020. He was the husband of Marie L. (De Young) Nassaney. They have been married for 56 years. He was the proprietor of RGN Sales for many years. He was an air force veteran and also served in the Air National Guard. He is also survived by two daughters, Pamela Smith and Paula Hartmann, a son, Richard Nassaney, two sisters, Rosemarie Ferri and Patricia A. Keefe, 6 grandchildren, and a great-grandson. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 3pm until 5pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Private burial in RI Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org/ or to the Alzheimer's Association www.alzfnd.org/ www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved