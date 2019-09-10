Home

Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
530 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, RI
SOUZA, RICHARD G.
59, a lifelong resident of Swansea, Ma. passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. He was the son of Diane V. Souza of Swansea and the late Gerald R. Souza.
Besides his mother he is survived by his daughter, Amanda J. Souza and her fiancé, Joshua M. Alexander, who was like a son to him, and two grandchildren, Abel M. and Tina Rose Alexander, all of Swansea; his sister, Lisa Souza Spears of N. Dighton; his brother, David M. Souza and his wife, Yvonne also of Swansea; his former wife, Pamela Higson Souza, and his good friend John Higson.
Richard attended Swansea Schools and graduated from Diman Vocational High School in 1978. He worked forty years as a commercial fisherman and co-owned Ark Bait Co. which provided bait to the lobster and sports fishing industry up and down the East Coast. He was a member of the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and the Westport Fishermen's Association, also, a former member of the East Bay Angler's and the Ocean State Lobstermen's Association. Rick was active on Menhaden committees with the MA and RI Marine Fisheries Councils, as well as serving on committees with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council.
Rick loved hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities. He enjoyed listening to music and he will always be remembered as a fantastic cook. Most importantly, it was his family and friends who meant the most to him.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday evening, September 13, 2019, from 5-8pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, Ma. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to Sophie's Promise, P.O. Box 169, Swansea, Ma. 02777.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
