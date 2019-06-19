Home

FIRST ANNIVERSARY June 19, 2018 - June 19, 2019 RICHARD GABAREE God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, even though we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best. Sadly missed, thoughts of everyday. LOVING WIFE SANDRA, DAUGHTER KENDRA, SONS RYAN AND ANTHONY, DAUGHTER IN-LAW, GRANDSONS AND DOGGY BRIAN
