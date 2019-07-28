|
|
GUIDA, RICHARD
76, passed away July 16, 2019. Son of the late John and Jennie (Cherella) Guida; brother of the late Vincent Guida, Esther Montanaro, Eda Canaan, Jennie, Madeline, and Michael "Mike" Guida. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. We would like to extend a grateful thank you to his dear friends and staff at St. Antoine Residence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edward Food and Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019