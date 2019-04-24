|
KUEHL, RICHARD H.
born in Sheboygan, WI, and resident of Warwick RI, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Rhode Island School of Design and MIT, earning degrees in architecture and engineering. Richard started the Providence Partnership with a group of young, talented architects who collectively created remarkable designs seen all over the state.
Richard's launch project, and one that he was most proud of, was the Nantucket Waterfront Redevelopment, for which he received an AIA design award. In addition to many residential properties throughout New England, Richard made his mark on several recognizable buildings such as the libraries at the University of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University. He created the Master Plan for the Amgen Pharmaceutical Complex and Quality Assurance Laboratory as well as Broadcast House, later converted to the Johnson & Wales library, in downtown Providence. Richard was involved in the renovations of Trinity Repertory Company including the addition of the second floor as well as major upgrades to the Providence Performing Arts Center. His design expanded into education facilities such as The Learning Community Charter School, West Warwick Elementary School and the Clock Tower at Johnson & Wales University. Local municipal buildings include the Minimum Security Prison and the Rhode Island Traffic Court in addition to the Cooperative Care Center at Rhode Island Hospital. Richard held licenses in many states including Massachusetts where he designed the Marian Fathers Candle Shrine in Stockbridge as well as several Broadcasting facilities throughout the country.
Richard will forever be remembered for his entertaining wit, extraordinary way of making others comfortable, willingness to lend a helping hand and Wisconsin pride. He loved his family and the long-standing friendships created throughout his life. He leaves behind his wife Janet Comalli, daughter Kathryn (husband Chris and granddaughter Paige) and extended family of sons David Comalli (wife Terrie), George Comalli (wife Sheri) and Jim Comalli (wife Norma), grandchildren Michael, Kayla and Bryan Comalli.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of a life well lived will be on Saturday, April 27th at 11:30 am, The Providence Art Club located at 11 Thomas Street. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Colin Myers Fund for , care of the RI Foundation, One Union Station, Providence, RI 02903, or, The Learning Community Charter School, 21 Lincoln Ave., Central Falls, RI 02863, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019