NICHOLS, RICHARD H. "NIC"
84, of Richmond, RI, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Theresa 'TerrI" (Duffy) Nichols.
Born in Johnston County North Carolina he was the beloved son of the late Betty Nichols.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy for over 30 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He later went on to be a Principal Cook for the University of Rhode Island at the W. Alton Jones Campus for 27 years before retiring. In his free time Nic was an avid golfer.
Besides his wife of over 25 years he leaves his step daughter Patsy Peterson and a granddaughter Julia Broom both of Providence, RI. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. He was pre deceased by his stepson James Robinson.
Calling hours will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. Burial with full military honors will be private at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019