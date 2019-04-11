|
Pincince, Richard H.,
86, of Scenery Lane, died on Saturday in the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. He was the husband of Rita J. (Demers) Pincince. They had been married for 65 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Donalda (Morin) Pincince. He had lived in Johnston for 35 years previously living in Woonsocket.
Richard was a Army veteran of the Korean War. He had been a Driver for Hostess Bakery for many years before retiring.
Besides his wife he leaves his son, Dennis Pincince of Jamestown and his two grandchildren, Anthony and Haley.
His funeral was private. For messages of condolence, see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019