Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pincince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Pincince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard H. Pincince Obituary
Pincince, Richard H.,
86, of Scenery Lane, died on Saturday in the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. He was the husband of Rita J. (Demers) Pincince. They had been married for 65 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Donalda (Morin) Pincince. He had lived in Johnston for 35 years previously living in Woonsocket.
Richard was a Army veteran of the Korean War. He had been a Driver for Hostess Bakery for many years before retiring.
Besides his wife he leaves his son, Dennis Pincince of Jamestown and his two grandchildren, Anthony and Haley.
His funeral was private. For messages of condolence, see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now