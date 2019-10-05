|
|
VOLK, RICHARD H.
96, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was the loving husband of Doris Colasanti Volk, who died in 2011, the devoted dad to Richard H. Volk Jr and Karen Volk, who died in 1998 and 1980, respectively, and Kristin Volk and Robert Volk. He also leaves behind his beloved daughters-in-law Mary Volk and Phou Volk, grandchildren Lynne Volk, Bethany Volk Weygand, Richard Volk, great grandkids Emelia Weygand and Andrew Richard Weygand, all of whom adored him, nieces Donna Parascandola and Deborah Colasanti, his nephews Karl Volk and Michael Colasanti, who was one of his favorite fishing buddies and like a son to him, and his special friend Beverly Green, whom he loved dearly. His beloved grandson Robert Ahn Volk predeceased him in 2015.
His funeral service will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Tuesday, October 8 at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will take place at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Calling hours will be Monday, October 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. For full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019