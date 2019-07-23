|
COURTOIS, RICHARD J.
82, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Blanche R. (Raiche) Courtois. Born in Central Falls, he was a son of the late Alfred and Irene (Riendeau) Courtois. Mr. Courtois was a jet engine inspector for Pratt Whitney in East Hartford, CT for over 30 years before retiring in 2000. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean war and a resident of West Glocester since 1966.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is also survived by his son Raymond P. Courtois and his wife Brenda of Randolph, MA and his daughter Michele M. Leonardo of Foster. He was the loving grandfather of Jason Courtois, Slater and Skyler Leonardo; brother of Jeanne Kelly, Gloria Courtois and the late Paul Courtois.
His funeral will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:45am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Eugene Church, 1247 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Burial with Military Honors will follow. Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Eugene Church, PO Box A, Chepachet, RI 02814 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019