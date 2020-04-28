|
HARDY, RICHARD J. JR. (DICK)
79 entered eternal life on April 22.
Dick leaves his beloved wife, Marie Rioles Hardy to whom he had been married for 57 years.
They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on August 4th.
Dick also leaves his cherished daughters, Kristen Marie Hardy of Santa Monica, California and Melissa Ann Hardy of Manhattan, New York. Dick was especially devoted to his immediate family and their love, care and closeness was reciprocal. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Catherine Hardy, and his Mother-In-Law Rose and Father-In-Law Louis Rioles. He also leaves a sister, Carol Ceseretti of Cranston and a brother, Brian Hardy of Virginia.
Dick was gregarious, affable and always the life of the party. He loved chatting with people from all walks of life sharing a joke or two and recounting stories from the past. He had a fine singing voice and you could often find him singing along with legendary crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Perry Como.
He loved God and attended the holy sacrifice of the Mass daily for many years at St. Augustine's, his parish church. Dick graduated from LaSalle Academy. In addition to academics, he was a star athlete and excelled in baseball (pitcher) and basketball. From high school, he was drafted as a minor league pitcher but wanted a college education first. Dean Junior College was his first choice and after commencement he pitched ball successfully for the Sarasota Sun Sox. After his career in baseball, he went to Optician School and what followed was a rewarding career as an Optician for 40 years.
His passion for baseball never ended. He was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan listening to John Sterling, the voice of the Yankees, broadcast 162 games each year. He also enjoyed watching professional tennis as his daughters were All-State players in high school. Above all else, Dick's true loves were his 3 girls: Marie, Melissa "Tuttie" and Kristen. Funeral was private. A memorial Mass will be held after this pandemic is put to rest.
A contribution may be made to Dick's favorite philanthropic organization, . Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. For online condolences please visit: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020