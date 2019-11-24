|
|
LALLY, RICHARD J.
62, of Narragansett passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Donald J. and Frances X. (Geoghegan) Lally.
Richard worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for thirty-years before retiring. He was a Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins fan. He was known for accurately predicting the weather, particularly annual snowfalls and hurricanes. Richard enjoyed his daily walks with his brother's dog Rugby and visiting his sisters in Florida.
He leaves his sisters and brother, Joan Lally of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Donald J. Lally, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Narragansett and Beth Lally of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a niece, Jessica L. Tumolillo; and nephew, Connor J. Lally.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please post your favorite memory of Richard. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019