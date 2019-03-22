|
Langlais, Richard J.
"Rick" 61 formally of Warwick passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. Rick worked at Stanley Bostitch for many years and also worked with his father and brothers at their family owned construction company, Gerard A. Langlais Sr. and Sons.
He was the son of Simone (Harbour) Langlais and the late Gerard A. Langlais Sr. He leaves behind his son Jason Langlais of Warwick, his sister Claudette Tourgee and her husband Edward of Warwick, his brother Bernard "Bernie" Langlais and his wife Beth of West Greenwich and their children. He was also the brother to the late Gerard Langlais Jr.
At the family's request, services were held privately.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2019