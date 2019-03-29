Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane, RI
Richard J. Riccitelli Sr. Obituary
RICCITELLI, SR., Richard J.
80, a CPA for Riccitelli & Co. passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Jacquelyn A. (Izzo) Riccitelli for 56 years and a son of the late Constantino M. and Margaret (Amoroso) Riccitelli. Richard was the loving father of Richard J. Riccitelli, Jr., (Debra), Steven A. Riccitelli, (Michelle) and Jeffrey A. Riccitelli; loving papa of Ashlee, Jacob, Alexandra, Rocco, and Lucas Riccitelli; brother of Dino Riccitelli and Marjorie Pynne. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. His funeral will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9 am at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis TN, 38148, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
