Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard J. Sousa Obituary
SOUSA, RICHARD J.
84, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Catherine "Kitty" (Panzini) Sousa; son of the late Joseph and Rose (Piccirilli Razza) Sousa; father of Lori Pinheiro (Ozzie), Richard S. Sousa (Cynthia); grandfather of Michael Pinheiro and Alexandria Sousa; brother of the late Carolyn Conroy.
Richard was a longtime jewelry designer and sample maker for Weingeroff Enterprises and had served in the National Guard in RI as an M.P.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 9:30-11:00 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
