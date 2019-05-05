|
TRACY, RICHARD J. " Dick"
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard J. Tracy, 94, of East Providence, announce his passing on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Wingate Residencies. He was the beloved husband of Esther (Bouchard) Tracy to whom he had been married for 72 years. Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late Martin & Margaret (Unsworth) Tracy. Besides his wife he leaves behind his four loving children: Robert and his wife Kathy of Birmingham, AL, Marianne Tracy of Providence, Ted and his wife Mego from Palo Alto, CA and Kevin and his wife Molly from Rumford. He was the grandfather of eight loving grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Virginia, Kaitlyn, Brendan, Kevin, Katherine, Ryan and Brian, one sister Margaret Cook and her husband Walter. He was the brother of the late, Dr. Joseph Tracy, Martina Hodge and Mary Robinson. A native of East Providence Dick attended LaSalle Academy as a member of the class of '42 and went on to attend Brown University where he earned a Sc.B. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1946 as part of the Navy ROTC program. Upon graduation Dick was commissioned in the Navy and assigned to the Destroyer Engineering School where he served in the Korean War as Chief Engineer of the USS Watts until 1953 after which he returned to Providence office of General Electric Company as a Sales Engineer. After a twenty two year career at GE (1946-68), Dick joined Taft Pierce Mfg in Woonsocket where he worked as VP of Sales and Marketing until the company was sold in 1984. Feeling the need to work with other small businesses, Dick later joined the Small Business Association of New England (SBANE) in 1986 as the Rhode Island Chapter representative until retirement in 1999. Dick had many passions and included all things Brown University where he became a member of the Board of Trustees (1972-77), and was later a recipient of the Brown Bear Award for outstanding Alumni Service. Dick also used his wonderful tenor voice as a member of the University Glee Club and the St. Margaret's Choir for many years, and enjoyed playing golf with his entire family as a fifty-five year member of Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford. Dick entertained many with his rendition of "Danny Boy" at weddings and social gatherings over the years. His funeral will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions be made to LaSalle Academy Scholarship Fund, 612 Academy Ave., Providence 02908 or St. Margaret Parish School, 42 Bishop Ave., Rumford RI 02916.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019