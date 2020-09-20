I was so honored to come to know Richard through his class on Ancient History at the South Kingston Senior Center. His curiosity about everything was an inspiration, his kindness something to emulate, a truly great soul.Wish everyone in South County had come to know him. He contributed so much to our lives!

I do believe the soul is eternal and that we shall meet again! Richard, keep me a place in your next class!

Au Revoir

Celina Pereira

Celina A McGowan

Student