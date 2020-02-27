|
|
JOHNSON, RICHARD
83, of Barrington, passed away after a courageous battle with COPD. He was the devoted husband of 52 years to the late Kathryn G. Johnson. He is survived by his sisters, Evelyn Carter and Eleanor Bennett, his four children, Karen, Lisa, Siri and Eric, and their spouses, Jim Broderick, the late Harry Ogrinc, Will Noering and Karen Conklin-Johnson, as well as his grandchildren, Meg, Peter and Chris Broderick, Betsy and Matthias Ogrinc, Ben, Charlie and Max Noering and Cassie and Colin Johnson. Richard worked his entire career in the graphic arts industry, ultimately retiring as the general manager of a packing design company, Green Brothers, Inc. Richard was particularly known for his kind heart and quick wit, and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
His Funeral will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WTASON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery, Nayatt Road, Barrington.
Calling hours are Sunday 2-5 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Richard's memory to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 would be deeply appreciated. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020