DILLON, RICHARD L.
89, passed away July 18, 2019, husband of Margaret Mary Dillon, son of the late Edward and Anne Dillon and brother of the late Hugh Dillon. He resided in Norton, Massachusetts and graduated from Norton High School. He enjoyed a career in the textile industry in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and was an avid sportsman enjoying years of boating, golf, tennis and his most favorite of all, skiing. He was an active member of the Attleboro Ski Club and spent many wonderful years skiing in New Hampshire and Vermont.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peg "Sullivan" Dillon and daughters, Kathryn Marcotte of South Kingstown and Margaret Mellor of Cranston and grandad to Samantha and Michael Marcotte and Emily and Matthew Mellor who brought much joy to his life.
Dick was a past member of the Edgewood Yacht Club and maintained membership in the Rhode Island Textile Association, the Napoleon Club, and the Shriner's Association.
Calling hours will be at Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4-7p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Please visit: JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019