DUQUETTE, RICHARD L.
86, passed away Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rachel J. (Therien) Duquette and father of Jeanne Thompson, Lisa Cash, Ronald and Roger Duquette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019