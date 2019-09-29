Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Help Church
1063 Victory Hwy
Mapleville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Duquette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Duquette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Duquette Obituary
DUQUETTE, RICHARD L.
86, passed away Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Rachel J. (Therien) Duquette and father of Jeanne Thompson, Lisa Cash, Ronald and Roger Duquette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church, 1063 Victory Hwy, Mapleville. Burial will be private.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now