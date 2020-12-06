HAMBLIN, RICHARD L. "POPPY"

passed away at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of Joan (Scott) Hamblin for 49 years.

Born in Cotuit, MA, Richard was the son of the late Lyman Francis and Beatrice Mae (Gibbs) Hamblin. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Donald W. Hamblin.

Richard was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi and ROTC. He served as CFO of the Greater Providence YMCA until his retirement and stayed involved in fundraising to support their efforts to ensure all kids had the opportunity to go to summer camp. Poppy loved all sports, and you could find him at all of his grandkids games across the state. He was a volunteer reader at the children's hospital, and he was an active member with the church and helped with their food bank. He played handball, loved to jog, and golf. He was also an avid card player and a Friend of Bill W.

Richard was the loving father of Jennifer Larson and her husband Steven, of Exeter, Pamela Gencarella and her husband Joseph, of East Greenwich, and Candace Bonn of Exeter. He was proudly known as "Poppy" to his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Due to pandemic restrictions, Richard's funeral services are private. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home.



