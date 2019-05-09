|
|
Lapan, Sr, Richard "Dick" L
95, formerly of Warren and Wickford died in Venice FL on 4/29. He was born 3/15/24 in Providence to Arthur and Lena (Paquin) Lapan. Dick achieved Eagle Scout in 1940 and was drum major in the Warren Indian Band. He graduated from Warren High in 1942 and briefly studied engineering at Brown Univ before joining the Navy in 1944. He served in combat aboard the USS Mt McKinley in the Pacific. In 1945 he married his high school love, Elizabeth "Betty" Blackhall (died 2006). After honorable discharge in 1946, he worked with distinction for the Veterans Administration Providence Regional Office until his 1981 retirement.
He served as usher for St Mary of the Bay, Treasurer Central Fire Co, American Legion Post 11 Commander, Asst Scoutmaster Troop 25, Warren School Comm Chair, AARP driving instructor. His passions were woodworking, golf, genealogy, dogs, telling jokes and Boston Red Sox.
His late siblings included Doris Morrill, James Lapan, and Bernice Conley. He is survived by Richard L Lapan Jr (late Nancy) of Venice FL and Stephen W Lapan (Kelly) of Windsor SC, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life in Warren is planned for July. Please make donations, in lieu of flowers, to USO, PO Box 96860, Washington DC, 20077-7677
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2019