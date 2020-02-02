|
Patz, Richard L.
84, of Canaan, CT, and formerly of Naples Florida and Lincoln, RI, died on January 23, 2020, at Geer Village Senior Community, Canaan, CT. He leaves behind his sister Judy Gaffney and her husband Harry of Naples, FL; his sister Kris Heinrich of Heath, OH; his six children, Laura Barber and husband Jeremy of Easton, MA, Linda Patz and husband Kurt of Canaan, CT, Alice Lee and husband Chris of Bethel, ME, Richard Patz and wife Mary of Aptos, CA, Ellen Borak and husband Gary of Kinnelon, NJ and Amy Yamashiro and husband Steven of Honolulu, HI; and his eleven grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Shirley, and his brother Jack.
Richard was born in East Hartford, CT on October 11, 1935, the son of Leonora and John Patz. He graduated from Fordham University in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Business then joined the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. After his career in the Army, and after a brief stint in sales, he commenced an illustrious career in radio as "Dick Pace" at WDRC (Hartford), WJAR (Providence) and WBZ (Boston). Then, with a wife and six young children, he decided to forge a new path—he attended Suffolk University Law School and earned his J.D. in 1977, then commenced his legal career in Providence, RI, including service in the Public Defender's office and culminating in his partnership at the law firm of Hines, Patz & Wolpert, Inc.
Rich loved reading, watching classic movies and spending time with his family. He was a gentle, loving, caring and wonderful brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be supremely missed by his family. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that he is now at peace.
A funeral service will be held on March 7, 2020, in Naples, Florida, where Rich's ashes will be interred with his wife Shirley's at Saint Agnes Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Geer Foundation, 77 South Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT 06018.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020