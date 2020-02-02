Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Homes
118 Main Street
Canaan, CT 06018
(860) 824-7350
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Patz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Patz


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Patz Obituary
Patz, Richard L.
84, of Canaan, CT, and formerly of Naples Florida and Lincoln, RI, died on January 23, 2020, at Geer Village Senior Community, Canaan, CT. He leaves behind his sister Judy Gaffney and her husband Harry of Naples, FL; his sister Kris Heinrich of Heath, OH; his six children, Laura Barber and husband Jeremy of Easton, MA, Linda Patz and husband Kurt of Canaan, CT, Alice Lee and husband Chris of Bethel, ME, Richard Patz and wife Mary of Aptos, CA, Ellen Borak and husband Gary of Kinnelon, NJ and Amy Yamashiro and husband Steven of Honolulu, HI; and his eleven grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Shirley, and his brother Jack.
Richard was born in East Hartford, CT on October 11, 1935, the son of Leonora and John Patz. He graduated from Fordham University in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Business then joined the U.S. Army where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Division. After his career in the Army, and after a brief stint in sales, he commenced an illustrious career in radio as "Dick Pace" at WDRC (Hartford), WJAR (Providence) and WBZ (Boston). Then, with a wife and six young children, he decided to forge a new path—he attended Suffolk University Law School and earned his J.D. in 1977, then commenced his legal career in Providence, RI, including service in the Public Defender's office and culminating in his partnership at the law firm of Hines, Patz & Wolpert, Inc.
Rich loved reading, watching classic movies and spending time with his family. He was a gentle, loving, caring and wonderful brother, husband, father and grandfather who will be supremely missed by his family. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that he is now at peace.
A funeral service will be held on March 7, 2020, in Naples, Florida, where Rich's ashes will be interred with his wife Shirley's at Saint Agnes Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Geer Foundation, 77 South Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT 06018.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -