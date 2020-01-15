Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Pine Street
Pawtucket, RI
1951 - 2020
Richard Laliberte Obituary
Laliberte, Richard
Richard J. Laliberte of Pawtucket died on January 12, 2020.
Mr. Laliberte was born in Pawtucket, the son of Mary G. (Manning) Liliberte of Lincoln and the late Edward G. Laliberte.
Besides his mother, Richard is survived by his two sisters, Jo-Ann Patenaude and her husband Adrian of Las Vegas, Nevada and Maureen Carpenter and her husband Mark of Warwick. He is also survived by his brother Edward Laliberte Jr., of Lincoln.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Richard on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Pine Street, Pawtucket. His calling hours will be Saturday morning from 10:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
