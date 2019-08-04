|
|
Jocelyn, Richard L.E., Esq., ("Dick")
76, of Bristol, RI, and formerly of Riverside, passed away on July 27, 2019 at home. Born in Providence, RI he was the son of the late Willard M. Jocelyn and Norma A. Jocelyn (Thorpe). He survived by his wife, Christine Jocelyn (Theroux). They would have celebrated their 25th anniversary on September 3rd.
Dick was an avid fisherman, duck hunter, and gardener, growing the most beautiful dahlias and roses. He graduated from East Providence High School and began his career at Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Company as an Expediter. After graduating in 1966 from the Machinist Apprenticeship program, he began his career in manufacturing and then continued in labor and employee relations. He received his BS degree from URI in 1971 with the great help of the company's tuition assistance program. He loved Brown & Sharpe and the work that he did for the company. Dick always felt so lucky to have had two careers. At age 40 he decided to go to law school at night. Four years later he graduated cum laude from Suffolk University and, after passing the bar at age 44, began his second career in Labor and Employment Law at Hinckley Allen in 1988. He loved the practice of law, but more importantly he loved strategizing with and helping his clients. He retired from Hinckley Allen in 2011.
He is survived by his children Rock Jocelyn (Sha) and Willard Jocelyn (Jennifer); grandchildren Joshua and Amanda; great-grandchildren Jakob and Anna; sister Wilma Sanders (Harold Roth); parents-in-law Paul and Gerry Theroux; brother-in-law Stephen Theroux (Stephanie); sister-in-law Skye Pennington (David Allison); former wife (and one of his biggest champions), Diane Jocelyn Warner; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and friends, all of whom he loved so dearly.
Thank you to all of his caregivers, Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care, and to everyone at Roger Williams Medical Center. You were all wonderful. We always joked that we should have a dedicated wing, or at least a room with a plaque, at the Rog!
Relatives and friends are invited to services that will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Smith-Mason Funeral Home 398 Willett Ave Riverside, RI 02915. Calling Hours will be Friday August 9, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Rest well, my love. Thank you for teaching me to look up! All my love always, your Bright Eyes.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019