PARKER, RICHARD M.,
66, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Melbourne FL. He was the husband of Jane (Ashburn) Chellel-Parker and a son of Mary A. (Gillis) Parker and the late Richard M. Parker. He was employed as an eligibility technician for the Department of Human Services. He also was a member of Council #94 AFSCME and served in the US Army. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by one niece, Megan L. Parker and one nephew, Jonathan R. Parker. He was the brother of the late Kathleen A., William J, and John W. Parker.
Visiting hours will be held, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019