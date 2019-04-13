|
SOUTO, RICHARD M.
Richard M. Souto, 76, of Seekonk, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was the husband of Deborah (Portella) Souto. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Manuel and Edith (Medeiros) Souto. Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Christine Ferri and her husband Thomas of Seekonk, Sherri Ferri of Burrillville and Stephanie Souto of Seekonk. His funeral will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 4-8 PM, for a complete obituary visit, www.perrymcstay.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 13, 2019