Richard M. Whitehead
WHITEHEAD, RICHARD M.
86, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Lucy (Fernandes) Whitehead. Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Doris (Calvert) Whitehead. Mr. Whitehead was a teacher at Shea High School in Pawtucket for over thirty years before he retired. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Bryant University and his Master's Degree from Providence College. He also was a Navy veteran and a driver's education instructor. Mr. Whitehead was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church for many years. Besides his wife, he leaves four children, Barbara Cohen and her husband Ian of New York City, Richard A. Whitehead and his wife Caili of Rumford, Michael Whitehead and his wife Ellen McKenna Whitehead of Rumford, and Gary Whitehead and his wife Betsy Steele of Norwood, New Jersey, and five grandchildren, Ezra, Emma, Lucy, Riley, and Kathleen. His funeral service will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
