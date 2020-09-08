Macedo, Richard
Richard Macedo, 68, died September 6, 2020 with his family by his side in Coventry, RI. Richard grew up and went to school in Woonsocket, RI. After high school, Richard spent his career working in automotive, delivery and security positions and he held a private detective license. Rick enjoyed NASCAR and he used to race his own racecar at Seekonk Motor Speedway. He loved his family and his wife, Mary, was the love of his life and his best friend. He greatly enjoyed his rescue dogs Gypsy and Roxy and he was a supporter of animal welfare. Rick was predeceased by his parents, his wife Mary Macedo and his sister Muriel Macedo Barbrie. He will be sadly missed by his stepdaughter, Tammy Martin, her husband Kevin and his sister Marleen Macedo Smith. He also leaves 2 children, grandchildren and a number nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a cause that Rick supported to help children battling cancer.