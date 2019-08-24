|
BOWRY, RICHARD N.
75, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Kratzsch) Bowry. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James W. and Ellen E. (Munslow) Bowry. Mr. Bowry worked at Rhode Island Hospital, was a catalog merchandise manager for Sears and Robuck and a distribution supervisor for Hasbro Industries before retiring in 1994. He grew up and lived in Cranston before moving to Greenville in 1978. Mr. Bowry studied Business Administration at Johnson and Wales College and Political Science and Human Resource Management at Bryant University. He was a lifelong music lover and an avid photographer. He enjoyed cooking, gardening and was an active member of Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Smithfield. Richard served on the Board of Social Ministries, the Nominating Committee, the Endowment Fund Committee and the Board of Stewardship and taught vacation bible school for many years at Our Redeemer Church. In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara, he was the loving father of Donna Colucci (Robert), Jane Voccio (Matthew) and Lorrena Nardi (Zachary). He was the stepfather of Mike Robbins and Rebecca Cohen. He was the adoring grandfather of Jack and Joshua Nardi, Matthew, Thomas and Lillian Colucci and Mason and Brendan Cohen. He was the former husband of Virginia (Cerullo) Bowry.
His Funeral will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 8:45am from TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, followed by a Service in Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Rd., Smithfield at 10am. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hasbro Children's Hospital or Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 24, 2019