FRAENKEL, RICHARD O.
Richard O. Fraenkel, 96, of Washington Street, Coventry, RI, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI. He was the husband of Lauretta (Goodwin) Harvey. His services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
