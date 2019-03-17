|
|
OBER, RICHARD
of Barrington, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 12.
Rick was the beloved husband of Martha for 44 years, the loving father of Matthew (Lisa), Benjamin (Meghan), and Andrew (Lisa), and the adoring and adored grandfather of six grandchildren.
After graduating from Gordon College, Rick served in the Marines. He earned his Ph.D. from Michigan State. Rick enjoyed a fulfilling psychotherapy career. Rick possessed deep faith in Christ, generosity, character and a quirky sense of humor.
Calling hours are Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 in the Barrington Baptist Church, 25 Old County Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019