The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrington Baptist Church
25 Old County Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ober
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ober

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Ober Obituary
OBER, RICHARD
of Barrington, passed into the arms of his Savior on March 12.
Rick was the beloved husband of Martha for 44 years, the loving father of Matthew (Lisa), Benjamin (Meghan), and Andrew (Lisa), and the adoring and adored grandfather of six grandchildren.
After graduating from Gordon College, Rick served in the Marines. He earned his Ph.D. from Michigan State. Rick enjoyed a fulfilling psychotherapy career. Rick possessed deep faith in Christ, generosity, character and a quirky sense of humor.
Calling hours are Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 4-7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 in the Barrington Baptist Church, 25 Old County Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now