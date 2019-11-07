|
FACTOR, RICHARD "Max" or "Rickey"
66, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2019. A lifelong resident of Providence, he attended University of Rhode Island and the Culinary Institute of America. He worked at a number of leading restaurants as a chef and maître d'. He continued his career at the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, retiring in 2018. He was born on May 16, 1953, to Sylvia and Sidney Factor. Richard is survived by his sisters, Maxine Kingsbury and Judith Factor; brother-in-law, Robert Wechsler; and his beloved nephews and niece, Alex Kingsbury, Adam Wechsler and Diana Wechsler. He will be deeply missed by all, including the Page, Surden and Goldman families. Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 7, in the Priest Chapel at Lincoln Park Cemetery – 1469 Post Rd., Warwick with burial to immediately follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of Karen. www.friendsofkaren.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2019