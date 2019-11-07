Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Priest Chapel at Lincoln Park Cemetery
1469 Post Rd.
Warwick , RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Factor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Or "Rickey" "Max" Factor


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Or "Rickey" "Max" Factor Obituary
FACTOR, RICHARD "Max" or "Rickey"
66, passed away suddenly on November 5, 2019. A lifelong resident of Providence, he attended University of Rhode Island and the Culinary Institute of America. He worked at a number of leading restaurants as a chef and maître d'. He continued his career at the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, retiring in 2018. He was born on May 16, 1953, to Sylvia and Sidney Factor. Richard is survived by his sisters, Maxine Kingsbury and Judith Factor; brother-in-law, Robert Wechsler; and his beloved nephews and niece, Alex Kingsbury, Adam Wechsler and Diana Wechsler. He will be deeply missed by all, including the Page, Surden and Goldman families. Funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, November 7, in the Priest Chapel at Lincoln Park Cemetery – 1469 Post Rd., Warwick with burial to immediately follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Friends of Karen. www.friendsofkaren.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -