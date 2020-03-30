|
|
MURPHY, Richard P. "Dick"
Richard P. "Dick" Murphy, 91, of Warwick, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Raised in Cranston, and a graduate of Cranston H.S. class of 1947, he was married to the love of his life Gloria A. "Pudge" (Pahl) Murphy, from 1953 until her death in 2018. Dick was a Veteran of the United States Army, and of a 45-year career at Narragansett Electric Co. Always clad in his signature fedora, he was a lifelong Democrat, a master chess player, an aficionado of third-hand cars, and the last surviving member of the Harp and Shamrock 5:00 Social Club.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Francis P. and Winifred (Kelly) Murphy, and his siblings Katherine, John, Edward, and Francis. He is survived by his children Paul Murphy and his wife Linda of Coventry, John Murphy and his wife Gretchen of Branford, CT, Kyle Larkin and her husband Tom of Danielson, CT; his grandchildren, Erin Murphy, Samantha Larkin, Jenifer Greenleaf and her husband Aaron, Lizbet Ferrante, Jonathan Ferrante; a great-granddaughter, Amira Rose Greenleaf; many nieces, nephews, and friends – all of whom knew and loved him as Poppy.
The services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when we do not have to be socially distant, and can toast Dick's memory together. Sláinte.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2020