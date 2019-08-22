Home

Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard P. Weber


1946 - 2019
Richard P. Weber Obituary
WEBER , RICHARD P.
(72) of Cranston, died on August 19, 2019 after a short illness. There will be a service on Saturday, Aug 24th, beginning at 10:00 at the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home at 1895 Broad St in Cranston. Burial at Pawtuxet Memorial Cemetery, Warwick. A full obituary can be found at jwsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Helen L. LeGendre/Weber Family Scholarship Fund c/o Rhode Island Foundation (rifoundation.org).
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
