WEBER , RICHARD P.
(72) of Cranston, died on August 19, 2019 after a short illness. There will be a service on Saturday, Aug 24th, beginning at 10:00 at the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home at 1895 Broad St in Cranston. Burial at Pawtuxet Memorial Cemetery, Warwick. A full obituary can be found at jwsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Helen L. LeGendre/Weber Family Scholarship Fund c/o Rhode Island Foundation (rifoundation.org).
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019