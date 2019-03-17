Home

Richard Procaccini

Richard Procaccini Obituary
PROCACCINI, RICHARD
90, of Arlington MA, passed away on Saturday, March 2 at Watertown Health Center in Watertown MA. He was the beloved partner of Lawrence Lenzi for 44 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Victor and Louise (Cretella) Procaccini. Richard was the dear brother of Gloria Longo of Spout Spring, VA, and the late Rose McIntyre and Raymond Procaccini. He also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews. Richard was retired from a long career with the State of Massachusetts Court System. He was also a veteran of the US Air Force. In addition to Arlington, Richard lived in Boston, Manhattan, Fort Lauderdale, and Barnstable.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
